Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resonant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 1,487.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

