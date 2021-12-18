Reviewing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%.

54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 35.80%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Shanghai Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 61.39 $4.31 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.44 $286.01 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Shanghai Industrial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. The company also manufactures, sells, and markets cigarettes; sources raw materials; and manufactures and sells packaging materials and printed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

