Reviewing Brooks Automation (AZTA) & Its Peers

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: AZTA) is one of 36 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brooks Automation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Brooks Automation Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 23.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million $110.75 million 63.63 Brooks Automation Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 39.57

Brooks Automation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Brooks Automation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brooks Automation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation Competitors 283 1039 1582 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Brooks Automation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

