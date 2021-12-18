Reviewing H-CYTE (HCYT) & Its Competitors

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 196 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare H-CYTE to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H-CYTE and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.20 H-CYTE Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.90

H-CYTE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1006 4165 7591 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.28%. Given H-CYTE’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H-CYTE competitors beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

