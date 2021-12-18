Revolution Populi (RVP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,729.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $38.66 million and $58,729.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

