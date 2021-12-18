Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.52.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $57.21 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 910,311 shares of company stock valued at $67,025,547. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.