Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $57.21 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 910,311 shares of company stock valued at $67,025,547. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

