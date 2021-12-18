Revomon (REVO) Market Cap Reaches $15.22 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Revomon has a market cap of $15.22 million and $734,240.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.92 or 0.08403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00077797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.74 or 0.99966115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

