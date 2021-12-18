Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Shares of LEAP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Ribbit LEAP has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.