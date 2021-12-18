Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $11.99. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 64,302 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $841,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,754 shares of company stock worth $1,107,735. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.