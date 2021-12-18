RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $128.85 million and $2.73 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

