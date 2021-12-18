Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $62,587.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00109346 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

