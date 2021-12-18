Rise (RISE) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $783.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 799.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,355,403 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

