Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.05

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.05 and traded as high as C$81.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$80.72, with a volume of 355,402 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$85.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5199997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.