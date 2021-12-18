River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $283.03

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.03 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.18). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.10), with a volume of 15,526 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.91 million and a PE ratio of 31.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other news, insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £134,973.93 ($178,371.79).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

