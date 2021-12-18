Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RHI opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 307.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.