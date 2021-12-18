Robust Token Price Tops $22.62 on Top Exchanges (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $22.62 or 0.00048473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $783,269.87 and $4,912.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,578 coins and its circulating supply is 34,628 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

