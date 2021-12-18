Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 39.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

