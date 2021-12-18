ROOBEE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $1.09 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00236020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

