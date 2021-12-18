Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.