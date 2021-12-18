Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.75

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.75 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 350.80 ($4.64). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.40 ($4.62), with a volume of 2,901,567 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.62) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.60) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.37) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.30 ($5.34).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

