Round Table Services LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average of $244.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

