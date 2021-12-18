Round Table Services LLC Buys 9,805 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.