Round Table Services LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.12 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.71 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.