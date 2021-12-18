Round Table Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average is $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

