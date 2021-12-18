Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.