RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. RPM International posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,716. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

