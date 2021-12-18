Rubic (RBC) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $622,918.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rubic has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

