Rune Market Capitalization Reaches $2.17 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $3,450.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $237.15 or 0.00506572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.91 or 0.08364680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.28 or 1.00036787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,156 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.