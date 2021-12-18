Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

