Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 328,155 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

About Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

