SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $2.45 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $345,732.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,246,491 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,103 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

