SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Down 45.6% This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $19,247.82 and $36.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00031149 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

