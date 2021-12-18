Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.14 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

