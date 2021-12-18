Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.14 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.