Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms recently commented on SDVKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
