Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

NYSE SC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

