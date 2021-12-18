SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.87% of SBA Communications worth $302,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $375.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $381.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

