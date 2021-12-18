Scala Price Reaches $0.0002 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,059.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.13 or 0.08361785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.75 or 0.99786382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

