Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $503.54

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 503.54 ($6.65) and traded as low as GBX 493 ($6.52). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.66), with a volume of 544,441 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.59. The firm has a market cap of £548.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

