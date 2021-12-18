Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lessened by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $158.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

