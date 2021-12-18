Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $48,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.