Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Head to Head Survey

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -643.45% -25.59% Incyte 18.35% 22.27% 16.60%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Science 37 and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Incyte 1 4 7 0 2.50

Science 37 currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.80%. Incyte has a consensus price target of $88.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Incyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Incyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Incyte $2.67 billion 6.04 -$295.70 million $2.41 30.24

Science 37 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Incyte.

Summary

Incyte beats Science 37 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

