Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.41 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 96.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 41.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
