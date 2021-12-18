Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

