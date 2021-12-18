ScPrime Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,122.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and $29,122.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,742,036 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.