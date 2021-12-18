Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

