Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SRCH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,742. Searchlight Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp. is a natural resource company, which engages in the recovery of base and precious metals from reprocessing existing tailings. It holds interest in Clarkdale Slag Project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

