Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

