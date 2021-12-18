Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $912.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.61 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $906.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

