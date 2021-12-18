Sentinel Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.26 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $84.26 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,707,382,031 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,871,462 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

