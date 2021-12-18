Sentinel Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,539.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $234,982.19 and approximately $64,539.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

